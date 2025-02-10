    Total: $0.00
    Fuego PLUS - Jersey + Full Season Membership

    $50.00

    We’re excited to kick off a new season with our U-23 team in a new league! This season is all about celebrating local talent and promoting soccer in the Central Valley.

    As a Fuego Plus Member, you’ll receive exclusive benefits for just $50 this season. Games will take place at our training facility, and we’ll be implementing a bring-your-own-chair policy, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Package Benefits

    One Complimentary Jersey

    One free guest for each home match

    (must be on guest list)

    20% Discount on Fuego Online Store

    (starting in April)

    Blackbeard's Birthday Club

    $25 Free Play At Blackbeard's on your bithday. $50 if you book a birthday party.

    Personalized membership badge

    Important Pickup Information

    Membership package fulfillment is subject to jersey availability. Standard processing time is approximately 14 business days from date of purchase, with potential extensions based on current inventory status. For security purposes, package collection requires presentation of valid government-issued photo identification corresponding to the registered member name. Distribution will be conducted at the Fuego Training Facility during all scheduled home matches 30 minutes prior to kickoff. For additional assistance, please contact our Membership Services team at info@cvfuegofc.com.