$50.00
We’re excited to kick off a new season with our U-23 team in a new league! This season is all about celebrating local talent and promoting soccer in the Central Valley.
As a Fuego Plus Member, you’ll receive exclusive benefits for just $50 this season. Games will take place at our training facility, and we’ll be implementing a bring-your-own-chair policy, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Package Benefits
One Complimentary Jersey
One free guest for each home match
(must be on guest list)
20% Discount on Fuego Online Store
(starting in April)
Blackbeard's Birthday Club
$25 Free Play At Blackbeard's on your bithday. $50 if you book a birthday party.
Personalized membership badge
Member Badge Preview
FUEGO FC
OFFICIAL MEMBER
First Last
Member since 2025
Member ID: MEM2025-FULL
Exp: 12/31/2025
Important Pickup Information
Membership package fulfillment is subject to jersey availability. Standard processing time is approximately 14 business days from date of purchase, with potential extensions based on current inventory status. For security purposes, package collection requires presentation of valid government-issued photo identification corresponding to the registered member name. Distribution will be conducted at the Fuego Training Facility during all scheduled home matches 30 minutes prior to kickoff. For additional assistance, please contact our Membership Services team at info@cvfuegofc.com.