Fuego FC is dedicated to providing fans with a world-class soccer experience that has a positive and memorable impact for everyone.

Prohibited Conduct

Abusive, harassing, threatening, disruptive, or violent behavior toward players, coaches, front office staff, match officials, or fellow fans.

The use of language or display of gestures, symbols, signs, or imagery that would reasonably be considered threatening, obscene, pornographic, or discriminatory in nature, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation. This applies to clothing, signage, chants, social media posts, or any other communication methods.

Illegal conduct of any kind, including: Consumption of alcohol by anyone under the age of 21 Irresponsible consumption of alcohol Consumption of controlled substances Fighting or inciting violence Conduct that damages property either of the venue or personal property

Any conduct that does not abide by the venue's smoke device policy, including proper use of approved devices, timing, locations, safety precautions, and signed waivers.

Non-compliance with venue policies and staff directions regarding the Fan Code of Conduct, stadium policies, safety actions, and emergency procedures.

Interfering with the progress of a match, including entering the field of play or surrounding area, throwing objects, or declining to promptly return a ball that has gone out of play.

Entering or attempting to gain access to any location other than what is explicitly permitted by one's ticket.

Enforcement & Consequences

Violation of the Fan Code of Conduct will result in sanctions as deemed applicable by Fuego FC, including but not limited to warnings, ejections, venue bans, removal of supporter privileges, or arrest.