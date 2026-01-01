Fuego Basketball Club
Expanding the Fuego family to the hardwood. Experience competitive basketball through our Pro-Am team and grassroots youth programs.
What is Fuego Basketball?
Fuego Basketball represents our club's expansion beyond soccer, bringing the same passion, community focus, and competitive spirit to the basketball court. As a multi-sport organization, we're committed to providing opportunities for athletes across different disciplines.
Our basketball program embodies the Fuego identity: fierce competition, community connection, and player development at every level.
The Fuego Way:
- Competitive excellence at all levels
- Community-first approach
- Player development pathways
- Professional coaching staff
- Family-friendly environment
Our Programs
Fuego Basketball competes in the Fresno Pro-Am, a premier summer basketball league featuring former college players, overseas professionals, and top local talent. The Pro-Am provides high-level competition and entertainment for Fresno basketball fans.
What to Expect:
- - Competitive games against top Fresno teams
- - Former D1 and professional players
- - Summer league schedule
- - Community engagement events
Our grassroots basketball program focuses on developing young players in the Fresno community. We provide structured training, skill development, and opportunities to compete while instilling the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.
Program Features:
- - Fundamental skills training
- - Age-appropriate competition
- - Experienced coaching staff
- - Pathway to competitive teams
More details coming soon. Join our membership program to stay updated.
Why Fuego Basketball?
One Club, Multiple Sports
Be part of a growing multi-sport organization that values community and competition across soccer and basketball.
Player Development
From grassroots to Pro-Am, we provide pathways for players to develop their skills and reach their potential.
Community Focus
We're committed to giving back to Fresno through sports, creating opportunities for athletes of all ages.