2026 Season

Fuego FC Membership

Join the Fuego family and get access to all our teams across multiple leagues, plus a free official jersey.

$69.99/year

Access to These Leagues

Lightning League Logo
Lightning League
WPSL Logo
WPSL
The League For Clubs Logo
The League For Clubs
Fresno Pro-Am Logo
Fresno Pro-Am

What's Included

Your membership unlocks access to all Fuego FC teams and events throughout the 2026 season.

Free Jersey

Receive an official Fuego FC jersey included with your membership

Bring a Guest

Get 1 free guest admission to all home soccer matches

Lightning League Access

Access to all Fuego Lightning League games

Fuego Femenil WPSL

Access to all 4 Fuego Femenil home games in the WPSL

TLFC Men's Games

Entry to 5 men's The League For Clubs home games

Fuego Basketball

Estimated 5 regular season Fuego Basketball home games included

Game Access Breakdown

Fuego Lightning League

26 home games

Fuego Femenil WPSL

4 home games

TLFC Men's

5 home games

Fuego Basketball

~5 home games

* Basketball access includes estimated 5 regular season home games only, playoffs are not included.

Why Become a Member?

  • Support local soccer and the growth of the beautiful game in the Central Valley
  • Watch multiple Fuego teams compete across different leagues
  • Rock your official Fuego jersey at games and around town
  • Be part of a passionate community of Fuego supporters
  • Bring 1 free guest to every home soccer match

Membership Details

Price$69.99
Validity2026 Season
Jersey IncludedYes
Free Guest (Soccer)1 per match
TransferableNo

Frequently Asked Questions

When will I receive my jersey?

Jerseys will be shipped or available for pickup within 2-3 weeks of purchase. You'll receive an email with pickup/delivery details.

How do I get into games?

You'll receive a member badge that grants you entry at all included games. Just show your badge at the gate.

Are playoff games included?

Soccer playoffs are included. Basketball playoffs are not included in the membership and require separate tickets.

Can I share my membership?

Memberships are non-transferable and tied to the individual member. Each person needs their own membership.

Ready to Join the Family?

Get your 2026 membership today and never miss a moment of Fuego action.