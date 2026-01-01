Access to These Leagues
What's Included
Your membership unlocks access to all Fuego FC teams and events throughout the 2026 season.
Receive an official Fuego FC jersey included with your membership
Get 1 free guest admission to all home soccer matches
Access to all Fuego Lightning League games
Access to all 4 Fuego Femenil home games in the WPSL
Entry to 5 men's The League For Clubs home games
Estimated 5 regular season Fuego Basketball home games included
Game Access Breakdown
Fuego Lightning League
26 home games
Fuego Femenil WPSL
4 home games
TLFC Men's
5 home games
Fuego Basketball
~5 home games
* Basketball access includes estimated 5 regular season home games only, playoffs are not included.
Why Become a Member?
- Support local soccer and the growth of the beautiful game in the Central Valley
- Watch multiple Fuego teams compete across different leagues
- Rock your official Fuego jersey at games and around town
- Be part of a passionate community of Fuego supporters
- Bring 1 free guest to every home soccer match
Membership Details
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I receive my jersey?
Jerseys will be shipped or available for pickup within 2-3 weeks of purchase. You'll receive an email with pickup/delivery details.
How do I get into games?
You'll receive a member badge that grants you entry at all included games. Just show your badge at the gate.
Are playoff games included?
Soccer playoffs are included. Basketball playoffs are not included in the membership and require separate tickets.
Can I share my membership?
Memberships are non-transferable and tied to the individual member. Each person needs their own membership.