Bring Your Own Chair Policy
Fuego FC encourages fans to bring their own seating to enhance their match experience. We aim to be flexible while maintaining basic safety standards.
Suggested Chair Types
- Any portable folding chairs
- Camping chairs
- Beach chairs
- Lawn chairs
- Lightweight recliners
- Stadium seats
Basic Guidelines
- Please be mindful of other fans when choosing your seating location
- Keep walkways and emergency exits clear
- Ensure your chair is stable and safe
- Consider bringing a chair that's easy to transport
Not Recommended
- Full-size recliners or heavy furniture
- Chairs with damaged or broken parts
Additional Information
We trust our fans to make reasonable choices about their seating. While we may need to address any serious safety concerns, our goal is to make everyone comfortable and ensure an enjoyable match experience.
Questions?
For questions about seating, please contact us at: info@cvfuegofc.com