Bring Your Own Chair Policy

Fuego FC encourages fans to bring their own seating to enhance their match experience. We aim to be flexible while maintaining basic safety standards.

Suggested Chair Types

Any portable folding chairs

Camping chairs

Beach chairs

Lawn chairs

Lightweight recliners

Stadium seats

Basic Guidelines

Please be mindful of other fans when choosing your seating location

Keep walkways and emergency exits clear

Ensure your chair is stable and safe

Consider bringing a chair that's easy to transport

Not Recommended

Full-size recliners or heavy furniture

Chairs with damaged or broken parts

Additional Information

We trust our fans to make reasonable choices about their seating. While we may need to address any serious safety concerns, our goal is to make everyone comfortable and ensure an enjoyable match experience.