No Refund Policy

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued for any purchases, including but not limited to tickets, memberships, and merchandise, except in the case of event cancellation.

Event Cancellation

In the event of a complete cancellation of the event, ticket holders will be eligible for a refund of the ticket face value only. This policy applies only to full event cancellations and not to postponements or rescheduling. Processing fees, merchandise purchases, and other charges are non-refundable under any circumstances.

Weather Policy

Events are rain or shine and will proceed as scheduled in most weather conditions. However, if weather conditions create unsafe playing or spectating conditions (such as lightning, severe storms, or flooding), the Club may delay or postpone the event. A postponed or delayed event does not constitute a cancellation and is not eligible for refunds. The Club will communicate any changes to the event schedule through official channels. Only in cases where the Club officially cancels an event entirely will refunds be considered under our cancellation policy.

Lost or Stolen Tickets

We are not responsible for lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed tickets. Duplicate tickets will not be issued unless authorized by event management.

Merchandise

All merchandise sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be accepted for any reason, including but not limited to sizing issues, change of mind, or product defects.

Contact

If you have questions about this policy, please contact us at info@cvfuegofc.com