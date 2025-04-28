April 2025 News

Fuego Makes History - Announces First Ever Inland Beach Soccer Team
2025-04-28TEAM NEWS

Fuego FC Makes History with Launch of Central Valley’s First Inland Beach Soccer Program.\n\n Fuego...

La Cascarita De Fuego Returns
2025-04-28TEAM NEWS

Fresno, CA - April 28, 2025. This Thursday, May 1st at 5 PM, the Central Valley is set to experience...

Fuego FC x Rauw Alejandro: A Special Day at Valley State Prison
2025-04-24TEAM NEWS

On April 12th, Fuego FC and global music icon Rauw Alejandro came together for a powerful day of pur...

Fuego Appoints Jasara Gillette as Head Coach of Fuego Femenil
2025-04-24TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE

Fresno, CA - Fuego FC is proud to announce the appointment of Jasara Gillette as the first-ever Head...

Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era for Soccer in the Central Valley
2025-04-01TEAM NEWS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE\n\n Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era...