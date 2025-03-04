Last updated March 4, 2025.

1. Privacy Statement

At Fuego FC, we value your privacy. This privacy policy (the "Policy") explains what information we collect from you when you use the Services (as defined below). It also explains what your rights are with respect to that information. This Policy only applies to information that is collected through the Services and not to information collected by other means.

This Policy applies to any visitors to or users of the Services. By using the Services, you are agreeing to the practices and procedures described in this Policy and our Terms of Use. If you provide Personal Information (as defined below), you understand that the Personal Information may be transferred from your current location to our offices and servers and our Third-Party Providers (as defined below). If you do not agree with this Policy or our Terms of Use, you should not use the Services.

This Policy may apply to our employees, contractors, applicants to become employees or contractors, and owners, directors, and officers ("Employees") to the extent Employees submit information via the Services. Information collected from the foregoing's use of the Services shall be referred to herein as "Employee Personal Information".

Finally, this Policy applies to the information we collect from non-professional players and parents of non-professional players ("Participants") to the extent Participants submit information via the Services. Information collected from the foregoing's use of the Services shall be referred to herein as "Participant Personal Information".

Please note that certain of the Services are made available through third party providers who we have contracted with to offer the Services (each, a "Third-Party Provider"). While this Policy covers information you provide to Fuego FC, it does not cover the information that you provide directly to Third Party Providers.

2. Information Collected

When you interact with us through the Services, we collect the information you provide, usage information, and information about your device. We also collect information about you from other sources like service providers, and optional programs in which you participate, which we may combine with other information we have about you. In the case of Employee Personal Information, we may collect information relating to recruitment and applications and during the course of your employment. Below, we provide more details about each type of information that we collect.

Personal Information

"Personal Information" is information that identifies, relates to, describes, or can be reasonably linked to, directly or indirectly, a particular individual or household. We may collect Personal Information from you on or through the Services in a variety of ways, including when you register through the Services, purchase or engage with a Service, participate in online contests, surveys, or games, sign-up for a newsletter or subscription, or purchase items or services.

The types of Personal Information we collect from you includes personal identifiers (e.g., name, age, birthday, gender, user name, etc.), your contact information (e.g., email address and phone number), your biographical information (e.g., your hometown), your commercial information and preferences (e.g., product preferences, purchasing history), your financial information (e.g., credit card number), your internet and network information (e.g., browsing history, search history).

In addition to the foregoing, the types of information we collect from Employees includes the following: application information, tax and financial information (e.g., dependents, withholdings, banking details, payroll information), health insurance policy information, educational and professional background information (e.g., resume, application), information relating to nationality and right to work in the United States, employment or engagement details, information about health and safety conditions to the extent relevant to employment, job restrictions, and background information.

Finally, also in addition to the foregoing, we may collect the following types of information from Participants: performance tracking data, physical characteristics (height, weight), parental consent or registration information, physiological information, and biometric information.

Device Identifiable Information

We may collect information that does not identify you personally but is linked to your computer or device ("Device Identifiable Information"). We collect Device Identifiable Information from you in the normal course of providing the Services. When you visit the Services to browse, read or download information, we automatically collect information about your computer that your browser sends, such as your IP address, browser type and language, access times, pages visited, and referring website addresses. We may use Device Identifiable Information we collect to analyze trends, help administer the Services, track the movement of visitors, to learn about and determine how much time visitors spend on each Service and/or page of each Service, how visitors navigate throughout the Services and to gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.

We may also collect Device Identifiable Information through "cookies" or "web beacons" as explained below.

We may also collect information about your mobile device such as the type and model, operating system (e.g. iOS or Android), carrier name, mobile browser (e.g. Chrome, Safari), applications using our Website, and identifiers assigned to your device, such as its iOS Identifier for Advertising (IDFA), Android Advertising ID (AAID), or unique device identifier (a number uniquely given to your device by your device manufacturer), sometimes referred to as a mobile carrier ID.

We may also collect your location information, such as your zip code or the approximate geographic area provided by your Internet service provider (ISP) or location positioning information provided by the location services and GPS features of your mobile device when location services have been enabled.

Aggregate and De-Identified Information

We also collect and use aggregate or de-identified information (which is information that does not fit the definition of Personal Information or Device Identifiable Information above). This would include – for example – statistics about a specific team's fans or performance data regarding players as a whole. To the extent allowable under applicable law, we may use Aggregate and De-Identified Information at will, and it is not covered by the restrictions set forth in this Policy.

3. How We Collect Your Information

Fuego FC collects your information in a variety of ways, further described below.

Direct Interactions

Fuego FC collects information from you that you directly provide to us. This includes, for example, information that you provide when you register, respond to surveys, participate in sweepstakes or contests, or submit a form.

Cookies

To help us serve you better, we may collect Device Identifiable Information or Personal Information from you through technologies such as "cookies" and "pixel tags" (which are also called clear GIFs, web beacons, or pixels) or by tracking internet protocol (IP) addresses. "Cookies" are small data files that are stored by your web browser when you interact with a website. When you visit a webpage, the cookie sends back information. "Pixel tags" are small graphic images (usually invisible) that can be embedded in content and ads on a webpage that track usage of the Services and effectiveness of communication. These pixel tags can then be used to recognize our cookies and to monitor certain user interactions with a website. Cookies operate in the background, and you can turn them off if you wish by adjusting your browser settings but doing so may impair your ability to use some of the features of the Services. We may use cookies to make the Services work better by, for example, remembering your preferences.

In some cases, we have arrangements with third-parties, such as authorized service providers, agents or representatives, to collect and store the foregoing information on our behalf, to provide services in connection with hosting or the operation of the Services, or to facilitate reporting of analytics (such as with Google Analytics).

Except for IP Addresses, we may match Device Identifiable Information with Personal Information that we may have from or about you, which would allow us to identify you, we may use this information to provide you with offers that are available where you physically are located.

As mentioned above, you have choices regarding cookies. For more information, you may review the FTC's guide to opting out of online tracking for computers and mobile devices. You can also see Sections 9-12 of this Privacy Policy, which outlines your rights to opt out (and the process for doing so) and also provides users in certain jurisdictions with certain additional rights, consistent with applicable law. Finally, you may click on the cookie icon at the bottom right of the screen to update your preferences.

Social Media

When using the Services or when using certain third-party social networking services (each a "Social Network"), you may have the option to connect your Service information and activity with your Social Network information and activity. If you authorize such a connection, you permit us to share or publish information about your Service activity with that Social Network and its users, and to access certain of your Social Network information, as disclosed to you at the time you consent to the connection. Information we may share with a Social Network may include but is not limited to: technical information about your Service activity, your Service comments or the videos you watch on Service. Information we may access about you, with your consent, from a Social Network may include, but is not limited to, your basic Social Network information, your location data, your list of contacts, friends or followers and certain information about your activities on the Social Network. If you permit a connection between a Social Network and a Service, we (and that Social Network) may be able to identify you and to associate information received pursuant to the connection with information we already have about you. For more information, please review the privacy disclosures and terms of your Social Network account, which govern how that account information is collected and shared with us.

4. How We Use Your Information

We may use information that we collect about you for a variety of purposes, as further described below:

General

If you provide Personal Information for a certain reason, we will use the Personal Information in connection with the reason for which it was provided. For instance, if you sign up for an email newsletter, we will use your email address to send you the newsletter.

We may use your Personal Information and Device Identifiable Information to conduct analysis on your behavior in order to customize and personalize your use of the Services and to better serve you with offers and content that we think may be of interest to you, such as by providing you with tailored advertising both on and off the Services.

We may use your Personal Information and Device Identifiable Information to communicate with you about products, services, contests, and events that we think might be of interest to you, and otherwise send you promotional material or special offers on our behalf or on behalf of our marketing partners, their respective affiliates or subsidiaries, and other third parties. We will obtain your consent to send such communications to the extent required by law. Please see the "Choices" section of this Privacy Policy for more information and your options if you do not want your information used for this purpose.

We may use your Personal Information and Device Identifiable Information to maintain or administer the Services (e.g., to maintain the security and integrity of the Services), perform business analyses, create aggregated or anonymized information that no longer identifies you, or for other internal purposes to improve the quality of our business, the Services, and other products and services we offer, such as internal administrative purposes or to manage our relationships.

We may use your Personal Information to publish stories, comments, photos, and other information through the Services.

In the case of location information, we may use your Personal Information and Device Identifiable Information to determine your market location for purposes of administering broadcast restrictions for live games or other events, to validate your location to geo-gate certain features or information, to locate a place that you may be searching for in your area, for determining teams and offers in which you may have an interest and providing you with information or relevant advertising based on where you are located.

We may use your information to protect the health and safety of our guests, personnel, and the public; to effectuate an investigation or in order to protect our legal rights or the legal rights of a third party; for identity verification purposes; to prevent fraud; in response to requests from federal, state, local or foreign law and civil enforcement agencies, such as a search warrant, subpoena or court order; or otherwise as required by law, such as by a court order, statute, regulation or rule, through legal process, or for law enforcement purposes.

Finally, we may also use and share your Personal Information and Device Identifiable Information as otherwise described to you in this Policy, at the point of collection, or pursuant to your consent.

Additional Uses for Employee Personal Information

In addition to the foregoing, we use Employee Personal Information in connection with recruitment, to conduct background checks, to generally manage the Employee's relationship with us (e.g., for onboarding, payroll, benefits, training, and emergency contacts), to manage your access, to conduct audits and investigations, to engage in corporate transactions requiring review of employee records, to maintain insurance coverages, to perform workforce analytics, for administrative purposes, for client marketing, and for other purposes allowable by law.

Additional Uses for Participant Information

Also in addition to the foregoing, we use Participant Information to determine eligibility, to train and improve performance, to conduct statistical analysis of Participants (e.g., of minutes played, distance covered, valuation), to recruit and scout, to maintain match rosters, to obtain payment, to provide notifications, to comply with legal obligations, to obtain parental consent, to provide notifications, to provide you with news, events, offers, or other information, and for other lawful purposes.

5. How We Share Your Information

Authorized Third Parties and Service Providers

We may share your information with third-party service providers and independent contractors, such as hosting providers, data management companies, address list hosting companies, e-mail service providers, analytics companies (e.g., Google Analytics), distribution companies, fulfillment companies, payment processors, and other partners that may offer you certain products or services in connection with your use of the Services (collectively, "Service Providers") for a variety of purposes, including to contact you about the Services, provide you with content you have requested, fulfill orders, administer your participation in a sweepstakes or contest, facilitate the operation of the Services.

Our Service Providers are given the information they need to perform their designated functions in connection with the Services, and, except for those instances we specifically allow, we do not generally authorize them to use or disclose your Personal Information for their own marketing or other purposes.

Select Business Partners

We may disclose your information to select business partners so that they can provide you with special offers, promotional materials, and other materials that may be of interest to you. For example, we may disclose your information to our co-brand partners when you choose to be involved in those programs, such as when you enter contests or sweepstakes that are conducted with those business partners. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of our business partners, and we urge you to review their privacy notices for more detail on how they might process your information and for information about how to exercise your marketing and other choices with such partners. Please see the "Choices" section of this Privacy Policy for more information and your options if you do not want your information shared with select business partners for marketing purposes.

Third-Party Advertising and Audience and Traffic Measurement Services

We use third-party advertising, analytics, and measurement partners to serve you advertisements on the Services as well as across other sites and services. These third parties may set their own cookies or similar web technologies on the Services and elsewhere online to collect information about users' online activities over time and across different websites. Please see the "Choices" section of this Privacy Policy for more information and your options if you do not want your information shared with select business partners for marketing purposes.

Geolocation Information

We may disclose your geolocation information to service providers that perform certain functions or services on our behalf. We also may disclose your geolocation information to third parties so that they may provide you with geographically relevant advertising.

If you wish to stop the further collection of your geolocation information, please optout using your device settings. Turning off access to geolocation and precise geolocation data may disable or interfere with certain functionality or services.

For Android users, please see the following link for instructions on how to opt-out of or withdraw consent to geolocation data collection from your settings https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6179507?hl=en.

For iOS users, please see the following link for instructions on how to opt-out of or withdraw consent to geolocation data collection from your settings https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207092

Business Transfer

If we sell all or part of our business, or make a sale or transfer of assets, or are otherwise involved in a merger or business transfer, or in the unlikely event of bankruptcy, a business reorganization, or similar event, we may transfer your information as part of such transaction.

Administrative or Legal Process

We may disclose your information to third parties in order to protect the legal rights, safety, and security of Fuego FC, our corporate affiliates, subsidiaries, business partners, and the users of our Services; enforce our terms of use and other agreements; respond to and resolve claims or complaints; prevent fraud or for risk management purposes; and comply with or respond to law enforcement or legal process or a request for cooperation by a government or other entity, whether or not legally required.

Other Parties With Your Consent

We may disclose information to third parties or the public when you consent to such sharing. For example, if you win a contest or sweepstakes, we may ask your permission to publicly post certain information on the Services identifying you as the winner.

6. Text Messaging

If you affirmatively opt in, we may send text messages directly or through a conduit text messaging service using an automatic telephone dialing system or an artificial or prerecorded voice message, to the number you have provided. You understand that your wireless carrier's standard rates apply to these messages. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Agreement, we will not share your mobile information with third parties. No mobile information will be shared with third parties/affiliates for marketing/promotional purposes. All other categories exclude text messaging originator opt-in data and consent; this information will not be shared with any third parties.

Please see the "Choices" section of this Privacy Policy for more information about how to unsubscribe from SMS Services.

7. Other Communication Methods

The Services do not currently make available chat rooms, forums, blogs, message boards and other similar features; however, it may in the future. If you post Personal Information to the Services, it will be publicly available and you may receive unsolicited messages from other parties. We cannot ensure the security of any information you choose to make public in a chat room, forum, or message board. Also, we cannot ensure that parties who have access to such publicly available information will respect your privacy. Please exercise caution when deciding to disclose Personal Information in these areas. We reserve the right (but assume no obligation) to review and/or monitor any such community areas on the Services.

8. Tracking & Third-Party Advertising

We may allow other companies that are providing advertising content, social networking services, or other services through the Services to set and access tracking technologies such as cookies on your computer ("Tracking Technologies"). These companies may collect information about your visits to the Websites in order to measure and assess the effectiveness of online advertising and to provide and better target advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. While the information collected by these third parties from you while you are visiting the Services is not personally identifiable, some of these third parties may also combine such de-identified information with other information they have collected from various other sources, such as their own past online and/or offline purchase information and web usage from other sites.

Such other information may include Personal Information, as well as demographic and behavioral information. Those companies' use of cookies, and the information collected, are governed by those companies' privacy policies, not ours.

If you wish to opt out of Tracking Technologies, you can manage your cookie preferences by clicking on the cookie icon at the bottom of the Services or you may review the FTC's guide to opting out of online tracking for computers and mobile devices.

You also have the following options to manage Tracking Technologies and opt out of interest-based advertising:

You may opt out of interest-based advertising from companies that participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance ("DAA") by visiting their website, available at: https://optout.aboutads.info/?c=2&lang=EN.

You may opt out of interest-based advertising from companies that participate in the Network Advertising Initiative by visiting their website, available at: https://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1.

You may contact us as set forth in the "Choices" section of this Policy.

Please note that if you choose to block tracking technologies, you may not be able to use certain features that depend on those tracking technologies (such as keeping you signed in or remembering your preferences). If you choose to delete tracking technologies, any settings and preferences that were associated with those Tracking Technologies will also be deleted and may need to be reset.

9. Choices: All Users

You have choices and rights regarding your Personal Information. Please note that not all of these rights may be available to users in all jurisdictions. Please also note that if you choose to delete your information or opt out of the collection and use of your information, certain portions of the Services may not function as intended.

You have the right to direct us not to process your Personal Information for the purpose of (i) targeted advertising, (ii) the sale of Personal Information, or (iii) profiling (meaning automated processing performed on your Personal Information to evaluate, analyze, or predict personal aspects related to your economic situation, health, personal preferences, interests, reliability, behavior, location, or movement) in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning you, including denial of financial and lending services, housing, insurance, education enrollment, criminal justice, employment opportunities, health care services, or access to basic necessities, such as food and water.

If you have agreed to receive communications or solicitations from us (including via text message), and you later change your mind, you can contact us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section. Alternatively, you can opt out receiving all future promotional e-mails from us by clicking on an opt-out or "unsubscribe" link within the promotional e-mail you receive. You can opt out of receiving SMS messages from us by replying STOP or by otherwise following the directions in the message you receive. Please understand that if you opt out of receiving promotional correspondence from us, we may still contact you in connection with your other relationship, activities, transactions and communications with us.

If you have agreed to have us share your Personal Information with third parties so that they may contact you about promotions (and/or signed up for an account with us), offers and other information, you can revise your preferences by contacting us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section. If you do request to have us stop sharing your Personal Information with other entities for their direct marketing purposes, such request will only apply as of the date of your request, and we will not be responsible for any communications that you may receive from entities that received your Personal Information prior to such request. In these cases, please contact that entity directly or click on the opt-out or "unsubscribe" link that should be included within the promotional e-mail you receive from such third party.

10. California Residents

If you are a California resident, then you also have certain rights under California law. You may exercise these rights by contacting us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section.

a. Sharing and Selling

Under California law, "Share" is defined to include sharing, renting, releasing, disclosing, disseminating, or making available Personal Information to a third party for cross-context behavioral advertising, whether or not for monetary or other valuable consideration, and a "Sale" is defined broadly to include the selling, renting, releasing, disclosing, disseminating, making available, transferring, or otherwise communicating the Personal Information of a consumer to another business or third party for anything of value.

If you are a California resident and would like to opt-out of the Sharing or Sale of your Personal Information to our sponsors, partners, and other third parties, you may. Once you make an opt-out request, we will wait at least twelve months before asking you to reauthorize the sale of your personal information.

b. Right to Limit

Under California law, some Personal Information you may provide to us is considered "sensitive" Personal Information, such as your driver's license, state identification card, financial information, racial or ethnic origin and geolocation data. You may, at any time, direct us (and our Service Providers) to limit our use and disclosure of your "sensitive" Personal Information to only those uses which are necessary to perform the Services, or for any other lawful purpose. Once you exercise this right, we will not use or disclose your sensitive Personal Information for any other purposes without your express consent unless permitted by applicable law. However, we may continue to use or disclose your Personal Information that is not considered "sensitive" as set forth in this Privacy Policy.

c. Right to Know and Modify; Data Portability

California law requires that we provide you with specific categories of data that we have collected about you in the last twelve months, including: (i) the categories of Personal Information we have collected about you; (ii) the categories of sources from which the Personal Information is collected; (iii) the business or commercial purpose for collecting your Personal Information; (iv) the categories of third parties with whom we have shared your Personal Information; and (v) the specific pieces of Personal Information we have collected about you. If there are inaccuracies in the data and Personal Information we retain about you, you have the right to request that these inaccuracies be corrected.

The information requested will be delivered in a portable and readily useable format that allows you to transmit this information to another entity without hindrance.

d. Right to Delete

You have the right to request that we delete the Personal Information we have collected from you. There are a number of exceptions, however, where we would retain your Personal Information even if you request that it be deleted. These exceptions include, for example, if we need to retain the information to comply with applicable law, provide you with a good or service, or preserve the security of our systems.

When you contact us to exercise your rights under this section, we may request identity verification. Only you, or someone legally authorized to act on your behalf, may exercise these rights, except that a parent may also exercise some of these rights on behalf of their child. Your request must be described with sufficient detail to allows us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it.

Please note that you may be limited in the number of times that you may exercise certain of these rights each year, subject to applicable law.

e. Refusal of Requests

To the extent permitted by California law, we may refuse to disclose to you personal information that we have collected about you under the following circumstances, among others:

We cannot verify your request;

The request is manifestly unfounded or excessive, or we have already provided personal information to you more than twice in a 12-month period;

We cannot disclose certain sensitive information, such as your social security number, financial account number, or account passwords, although we will disclose whether we have collected that type of information;

If disclosure would restrict our ability to comply with legal obligations, exercise legal claims or rights, or defend legal claims; and/or

If the personal information consists of certain medical information, consumer credit reporting information, or other types of information that is exempt from disclosure under California law.

11. Other State Law Provisions

If you are a resident of Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, Tennessee, Texas, Montana, beginning on January 1, 2025, Iowa, and beginning on January 1, 2026, Indiana, applicable law requires us to receive your opt-in consent before processing any "sensitive data", which includes (1) Personal Information revealing racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, mental or physical health diagnosis, sexual orientation, or citizenship or immigration status; (2) the processing of genetic or biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying a natural person; (3) Personal Information collected from a known child; or (4) precise geolocation data. We may process some of your sensitive data in connection with the Services and will ask for your opt-in consent before doing so. If you opt-in and change your mind, you may opt-out by contacting us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section.

It is possible that your state or jurisdiction provides that you have other rights that are the same as or similar to the rights for California residents described above. If this is the case, you may exercise these rights using the process set forth for California residents in Section 9.

12. Rights of UK Residents and the European Economic Area

If your personal data has been collected in connection with our activities in the UK or European Economic Area, you have the following rights:

Withdrawal of Consent: If consent is the lawful basis of our processing, you have the right to withdraw any consent that you have provided to us to process your personal data.

If consent is the lawful basis of our processing, you have the right to withdraw any consent that you have provided to us to process your personal data. Access: You have the right to access your personal data.

You have the right to access your personal data. Rectification: You have the right to rectify inaccurate personal data.

You have the right to rectify inaccurate personal data. Erasure: You have the right to have your personal data erased if it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was processed, you have withdrawn your consent to, or object to, its processing and there is no other legitimate grounds for processing it or you believe that it has been unlawfully processed.

You have the right to have your personal data erased if it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was processed, you have withdrawn your consent to, or object to, its processing and there is no other legitimate grounds for processing it or you believe that it has been unlawfully processed. Restriction: You have the right to have the processing of your personal data restricted if you contest its accuracy, if its processing is unlawful, if we no longer need it but you need it preserved for purposes of a legal claim, or if you have objected to its processing and are awaiting verification of our legitimate grounds for processing it.

You have the right to have the processing of your personal data restricted if you contest its accuracy, if its processing is unlawful, if we no longer need it but you need it preserved for purposes of a legal claim, or if you have objected to its processing and are awaiting verification of our legitimate grounds for processing it. Data Portability: You have the right to have certain personal data you provide to us transferred to another company in a machine-readable format.

You have the right to have certain personal data you provide to us transferred to another company in a machine-readable format. Objection: You have the right to let us know that you object to the further use or disclosure of your personal data for certain purposes.

In order to exercise any of these rights, or for more information, you may contact us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section. Please note that these rights are subject to certain preconditions and qualifications under applicable law.

13. Links

The Services may contain links to other websites and online services. When you link to such other sites and services (including by means of clicking on hyperlinks, logos, widgets, banners or advertisements), you become subject to their terms of use and privacy policies posted thereon and/or applicable thereto. Please note that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of third-party websites. We encourage you to be aware of this when you click on a link and leave the Web Site, and to read the privacy policies of every website that collects Personal Information from you.

14. Changes to this Privacy Policy

You should review this Privacy Policy periodically as we may modify it from time to time, and such changes will be effective upon our posting them to the Services. Where consistent with applicable law, your continued use of the Services after we have changed the Privacy Policy signifies your acceptance of the revised terms. Under certain circumstances (e.g., with respect to certain material changes to this Privacy Policy), we may also elect to notify you through additional means, such as posting a notice on the front page of the Services or by means of an e-mail that gives you the opportunity to indicate whether you consent to the proposed change.

15. Special Rules for Children

The Services are directed to general audiences, and we do not knowingly collect Personal Information from children under 18. If we learn we have collected or received Personal Information from a child under 18 without verification of parental consent, we will endeavor to delete that information. Notwithstanding the above, we may collect Participant Information of minor athletes. In doing so, we obtain parental consent whenever legally required under applicable law.

16. Contact Us

If you have questions or concerns about this Policy, or if you want to make a request or notification under this Policy, you can contact us in the following ways: