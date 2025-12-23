Last updated December 23, 2025.

1. Agreement to Terms

Welcome to Fuego FC. These Terms of Service ("Terms") govern your access to and use of the Fuego FC website located at fuegofc.com (the "Website"), mobile applications, and any other online services that link to these Terms (collectively, the "Services"). By accessing or using our Services, you agree to be bound by these Terms and our Privacy Policy.

If you do not agree to these Terms, you may not access or use our Services. We reserve the right to modify these Terms at any time. Your continued use of the Services after any such changes constitutes your acceptance of the new Terms.

2. Use of Services

Eligibility

You must be at least 13 years of age to use our Services. If you are under 18, you may only use the Services with the consent of your parent or legal guardian. By using our Services, you represent and warrant that you meet these eligibility requirements.

Account Registration

Some features of our Services may require you to create an account. When you create an account, you agree to provide accurate, current, and complete information. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your account credentials and for all activities that occur under your account.

Acceptable Use

You agree not to:

Use the Services for any unlawful purpose or in violation of these Terms

Attempt to gain unauthorized access to any portion of the Services or any other systems or networks

Interfere with or disrupt the integrity or performance of the Services

Collect or harvest any information from the Services without our prior written consent

Use automated scripts, bots, or other means to access the Services

Impersonate any person or entity or falsely state your affiliation with a person or entity

Upload or transmit viruses, malware, or other malicious code

Engage in any conduct that restricts or inhibits anyone's use or enjoyment of the Services

3. Ticket Purchases and Events

Ticket Sales

All ticket purchases through our Services are subject to availability. We reserve the right to limit ticket quantities and to refuse or cancel orders at our discretion. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice until the order is completed.

No Refund Policy

All ticket sales are final. We do not offer refunds or exchanges for purchased tickets unless an event is cancelled by Fuego FC. Please see our No Refund Policy for more details.

Event Conduct

By attending Fuego FC events, you agree to comply with our Fan Code of Conduct. We reserve the right to refuse entry or remove any person who violates our policies or engages in disruptive behavior.

4. Intellectual Property

Our Content

The Services and their entire contents, features, and functionality (including but not limited to all information, software, text, displays, images, video, audio, and the design, selection, and arrangement thereof) are owned by Fuego FC, its licensors, or other providers of such material and are protected by United States and international copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, and other intellectual property or proprietary rights laws.

Trademarks

The Fuego FC name, logo, and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are trademarks of Fuego FC or its affiliates. You may not use such marks without our prior written permission. All other names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans on the Services are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Limited License

Subject to these Terms, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, and revocable license to access and use the Services for your personal, non-commercial use. This license does not include any resale or commercial use of the Services or its contents.

5. User Content

Certain features of the Services may allow you to submit, upload, or otherwise make available content, including but not limited to text, photographs, and other materials ("User Content"). You retain ownership of your User Content; however, by submitting User Content, you grant Fuego FC a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, and perform the User Content in connection with the Services and Fuego FC's business operations.

You represent and warrant that you own or have the necessary rights to submit User Content and that your User Content does not violate the rights of any third party.

6. Third-Party Links and Services

The Services may contain links to third-party websites or services that are not owned or controlled by Fuego FC. We have no control over, and assume no responsibility for, the content, privacy policies, or practices of any third-party websites or services. You acknowledge and agree that Fuego FC shall not be responsible or liable for any damage or loss caused by or in connection with the use of any such content, goods, or services available on or through any such websites or services.

7. Disclaimers

THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. NEITHER FUEGO FC NOR ANY PERSON ASSOCIATED WITH FUEGO FC MAKES ANY WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLETENESS, SECURITY, RELIABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, OR AVAILABILITY OF THE SERVICES.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, FUEGO FC HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

8. Limitation of Liability

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL FUEGO FC, ITS AFFILIATES, OR THEIR LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OFFICERS, OR DIRECTORS BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE SERVICES, ANY WEBSITES LINKED TO THE SERVICES, ANY CONTENT ON THE SERVICES OR SUCH OTHER WEBSITES, INCLUDING ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES.

9. Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Fuego FC, its affiliates, licensors, and service providers, and its and their respective officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, licensors, suppliers, successors, and assigns from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, judgments, awards, losses, costs, expenses, or fees (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising out of or relating to your violation of these Terms or your use of the Services.

10. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them or their subject matter shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice or conflict of law provision.

Any legal suit, action, or proceeding arising out of or related to these Terms or the Services shall be instituted exclusively in the state or federal courts located in Fresno County, California. You waive any and all objections to the exercise of jurisdiction over you by such courts and to venue in such courts.

11. Dispute Resolution

Any dispute arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Services shall first be attempted to be resolved through good faith negotiations between the parties. If the dispute cannot be resolved through negotiation within thirty (30) days, either party may pursue other available legal remedies.

12. Severability

If any provision of these Terms is held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable for any reason, such provision shall be modified to the minimum extent necessary to make it valid and enforceable, or if modification is not possible, shall be severed from these Terms, and the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect.

13. Entire Agreement

These Terms, together with our Privacy Policy, constitute the entire agreement between you and Fuego FC regarding your use of the Services and supersede all prior and contemporaneous understandings, agreements, representations, and warranties, both written and oral, regarding the Services.

14. Contact Us

If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact us: