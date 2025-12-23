2025 News
Fuego FC is Hiring Youth Soccer Coaches
At Fuego FC, our mission goes far beyond winning matches. We believe soccer is a tool for confidence...
Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Winter Combine for Men and Women
FRESNO, CALIFORNIA — Central Valley Fuego FC has officially announced its Winter Combine, a one-day ...
Fuego Announces Men's Open Tryouts
FRESNO, CA – The Central Valley’s Team, Fuego FC, is officially opening its doors to the next wave o...
Fuego Femenil Announces Open Tryouts
Fuego Femenil, led by Head Coach Jasara Gillette, is proud to announce its first official open tryou...
Fuego Makes History - Announces First Ever Inland Beach Soccer Team
Fuego FC Makes History with Launch of Central Valley’s First Inland Beach Soccer Program.\n\n Fuego...
La Cascarita De Fuego Returns
Fresno, CA - April 28, 2025. This Thursday, May 1st at 5 PM, the Central Valley is set to experience...
Fuego Appoints Jasara Gillette as Head Coach of Fuego Femenil
Fresno, CA - Fuego FC is proud to announce the appointment of Jasara Gillette as the first-ever Head...
Fuego FC x Rauw Alejandro: A Special Day at Valley State Prison
On April 12th, Fuego FC and global music icon Rauw Alejandro came together for a powerful day of pur...
Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era for Soccer in the Central Valley
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE\n\n Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era...
Hummus Republic Joins the Fuego FC Family!
FRESNO, CA - Hummus Republic joins the Fuego FC Family!\n\n Exciting new partnership promises a fl...
Fresno Fuego Welcomes Brian Easler as New Club President
FRESNO, CA – Fuego is proud to usher in a new era with the appointment of Brian Easler as the Club’s...
Fuego U23 Announces Open Tryouts
FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 is giving aspiring soccer players a golden opportunity to showcase their skil...
Fuego U23 Announces Director of Fútbol Operations
FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Mario Vargas as Director of Fútbol Operations\n\n Mario Vargas, kn...
Fuego U23 Announces TLfC 2025 Season Schedule
FRESNO, CA – Central Valley Fuego FC’s U23 squad is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 season, as t...
Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach
Fresno, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach.\n Santiago Aguilera is a highly accomplished soccer co...
Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Future Plans
FRESNO, CA – After careful consideration and with a renewed focus on our long-term vision, Central V...
Thank You, Jermaine Jones
Central Valley Fuego FC would like to extend our most heartfelt appreciation to Jermaine Jones for t...