2025 News

Fuego FC is Hiring Youth Soccer Coaches
2025-12-23TEAM NEWS

Fuego FC is Hiring Youth Soccer Coaches

At Fuego FC, our mission goes far beyond winning matches. We believe soccer is a tool for confidence...

Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Winter Combine for Men and Women
2025-12-14TRYOUTS

Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Winter Combine for Men and Women

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA — Central Valley Fuego FC has officially announced its Winter Combine, a one-day ...

Fuego Announces Men's Open Tryouts
2025-05-29TRYOUTS

Fuego Announces Men's Open Tryouts

FRESNO, CA – The Central Valley’s Team, Fuego FC, is officially opening its doors to the next wave o...

Fuego Femenil Announces Open Tryouts
2025-05-26TRYOUTS

Fuego Femenil Announces Open Tryouts

Fuego Femenil, led by Head Coach Jasara Gillette, is proud to announce its first official open tryou...

Fuego Makes History - Announces First Ever Inland Beach Soccer Team
2025-04-28TEAM NEWS

Fuego Makes History - Announces First Ever Inland Beach Soccer Team

Fuego FC Makes History with Launch of Central Valley’s First Inland Beach Soccer Program.\n\n Fuego...

La Cascarita De Fuego Returns
2025-04-28TEAM NEWS

La Cascarita De Fuego Returns

Fresno, CA - April 28, 2025. This Thursday, May 1st at 5 PM, the Central Valley is set to experience...

Fuego Appoints Jasara Gillette as Head Coach of Fuego Femenil
2025-04-24TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE

Fuego Appoints Jasara Gillette as Head Coach of Fuego Femenil

Fresno, CA - Fuego FC is proud to announce the appointment of Jasara Gillette as the first-ever Head...

Fuego FC x Rauw Alejandro: A Special Day at Valley State Prison
2025-04-24TEAM NEWS

Fuego FC x Rauw Alejandro: A Special Day at Valley State Prison

On April 12th, Fuego FC and global music icon Rauw Alejandro came together for a powerful day of pur...

Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era for Soccer in the Central Valley
2025-04-01TEAM NEWS

Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era for Soccer in the Central Valley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE\n\n Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era...

Hummus Republic Joins the Fuego FC Family!
2025-03-26PARTNER UPDATES

Hummus Republic Joins the Fuego FC Family!

FRESNO, CA - Hummus Republic joins the Fuego FC Family!\n\n Exciting new partnership promises a fl...

Fresno Fuego Welcomes Brian Easler as New Club President
2025-02-28TEAM NEWS

Fresno Fuego Welcomes Brian Easler as New Club President

FRESNO, CA – Fuego is proud to usher in a new era with the appointment of Brian Easler as the Club’s...

Fuego U23 Announces Open Tryouts
2025-02-18TRYOUTS

Fuego U23 Announces Open Tryouts

FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 is giving aspiring soccer players a golden opportunity to showcase their skil...

Fuego U23 Announces Director of Fútbol Operations
2025-02-17TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE

Fuego U23 Announces Director of Fútbol Operations

FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Mario Vargas as Director of Fútbol Operations\n\n Mario Vargas, kn...

Fuego U23 Announces TLfC 2025 Season Schedule
2025-02-14SCHEDULE UDPATE

Fuego U23 Announces TLfC 2025 Season Schedule

FRESNO, CA – Central Valley Fuego FC’s U23 squad is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 season, as t...

Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach
2025-02-13TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE

Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach

Fresno, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach.\n Santiago Aguilera is a highly accomplished soccer co...

Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Future Plans
2025-01-31TEAM NEWS

Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Future Plans

FRESNO, CA – After careful consideration and with a renewed focus on our long-term vision, Central V...

Thank You, Jermaine Jones
2025-01-30TEAM NEWS

Thank You, Jermaine Jones

Central Valley Fuego FC would like to extend our most heartfelt appreciation to Jermaine Jones for t...