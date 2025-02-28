February 2025 News
2025-02-28TEAM NEWS
Fresno Fuego Welcomes Brian Easler as New Club President
FRESNO, CA – Fuego is proud to usher in a new era with the appointment of Brian Easler as the Club’s...
2025-02-18TRYOUTS
Fuego U23 Announces Open Tryouts
FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 is giving aspiring soccer players a golden opportunity to showcase their skil...
2025-02-17TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE
Fuego U23 Announces Director of Fútbol Operations
FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Mario Vargas as Director of Fútbol Operations\n\n Mario Vargas, kn...
2025-02-14SCHEDULE UDPATE
Fuego U23 Announces TLfC 2025 Season Schedule
FRESNO, CA – Central Valley Fuego FC’s U23 squad is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 season, as t...
2025-02-13TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE
Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach
Fresno, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach.\n Santiago Aguilera is a highly accomplished soccer co...