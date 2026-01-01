Important Pickup Information

Membership package fulfillment is subject to jersey availability. Standard processing time is approximately 14 business days from date of purchase. For security purposes, package collection requires presentation of valid government-issued photo identification corresponding to the registered member name. Distribution will be conducted at the Fuego Training Facility during all scheduled home matches 30 minutes prior to kickoff. For additional assistance, please contact our Membership Services team at info@cvfuegofc.com.