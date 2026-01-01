2026 Membership
$69.99
Join the Fuego FC family and show your support for Central Valley soccer. Your membership includes an official team jersey and exclusive member benefits for the 2026 season.
Membership Benefits
Official Team Jersey
Receive your official 2026 Fuego FC jersey included with membership
Member Recognition
Digital membership card and recognition as an official club supporter
Exclusive Perks
Access to member-only events, discounts, and early ticket access
Bring a Guest
Get 1 free guest admission to all home soccer matches
Member Information
Member Badge Preview
FUEGO FC
OFFICIAL MEMBER
First Last
Member since 2026
Member ID: MEM******
Exp: 12/31/2026
Important Pickup Information
Membership package fulfillment is subject to jersey availability. Standard processing time is approximately 14 business days from date of purchase. For security purposes, package collection requires presentation of valid government-issued photo identification corresponding to the registered member name. Distribution will be conducted at the Fuego Training Facility during all scheduled home matches 30 minutes prior to kickoff. For additional assistance, please contact our Membership Services team at info@cvfuegofc.com.