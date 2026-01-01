Tickets FAQ

Are games open to the public? No. Games are only open to season ticket holders and invited guests. You may purchase a daily membership to attend a game for a specific match you wish to attend.

How do I purchase a daily membership? Daily memberships can be purchased online through our official website. We recommend purchasing in advance.

What are the parking options? There is no parking on site at the Fuego Training Facility. There is street parking available on the surrounding streets. Please be mindful of parking signs and restrictions.

Can I bring my own food or drinks? Members and their guests may bring outside food or drinks for matches that are held at the Fuego Training Facility. Concessions may be available for purchase as well on select match days.

Is alcohol served or allowed at the stadium? NO. Please do not under any cirumstances bring alcohol to the Fuego Training Facility. Doing so will result in immediate removal from the facility and a lifetime ban from all Fuego FC events.

What items are prohibited in the stadium? Prohibited items include: weapons, fireworks, laser pointers, noisemakers, drones, selfie sticks, large bags/backpacks, professional cameras with detachable lenses, and any items deemed dangerous or disruptive.

What happens if a game is postponed or canceled? If a game is postponed, your daily membership will be valid for the rescheduled date. If a game is canceled and not rescheduled, you may request a refund. Please contact us at info@cvfuegofc.com.

Are there group ticket discounts? No. We offer the lowest possible ticket prices to all fans. We do not offer group discounts or special rates for large parties.

What time do gates open? Gates will open one (1) hour before the match begins