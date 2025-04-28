La Cascarita De Fuego Returns

Fresno, CA - April 28, 2025. This Thursday, May 1st at 5 PM, the Central Valley is set to experience a one-of-a-kind soccer event as Fuego FC re-launches La Cascarita de Fuego, an exciting new community mini-match series held during the ever-popular Family Night Markets at Blackbeard’s in Fresno.

Traditionally known for its family-friendly entertainment and buzzing vendor scene, the Family Night Markets will now feature live soccer action with a Fuego twist. "La Cascarita de Fuego" draws inspiration from the casual street matches that fuel the love of the game across Latin America - but this time, it's amplified with Fuego FC’s energy, branding, and community spirit.

⚽ What to Expect Attendees can catch live pickup-style soccer games featuring local talent, fan participation, and surprises from the Fuego FC team. With a focus on fun and flair rather than fierce competition, La Cascarita is designed to be inclusive, interactive, and pure entertainment.

🕔 Event Details - Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Time: 5:00 PM - Location: Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center, Fresno - Admission: Free - All ages welcome!

🌟 Why It Matters “La Cascarita de Fuego” is more than a game — it’s a movement to make soccer accessible, visible, and fun for everyone in the Central Valley. As Fuego FC continues to innovate both on and off the field, events like these build stronger community ties and bring the beautiful game to new spaces.

📍 About the Family Night Markets Held weekly at Blackbeard’s, the Family Night Markets combine local food, music, vendors, and now sports entertainment — offering families a lively way to kick off their Thursday evenings.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this fiery fusion of culture, community, and fútbol. Come early, bring the kids, and get ready for an unforgettable night under the lights!