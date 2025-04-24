Fuego Appoints Jasara Gillette as Head Coach of Fuego Femenil

Fresno, CA - Fuego FC is proud to announce the appointment of Jasara Gillette as the first-ever Head Coach of Fuego Femenil, ushering in a bold new era for women’s soccer in the Central Valley. With a proven record of championship success, collegiate development, and transformational leadership, Coach Gillette brings an elite level of experience and excellence to the pitch.

Gillette’s coaching accolades are unmatched in the region:

* Named Fresno Bee Coach of the Year

* 2× TRAC Coach of the Year (Buchanan, Clovis East)

* 2× Valley Champion (including the first-ever for Clovis East with an undefeated season)

* SoCal Regional D2 Champion (Buchanan)

* NorCal Regional D1 Finalist (Buchanan)

* 3× TRAC Champion (Buchanan, Clovis East)

* 5× NPL Champions League Winner

* 3× NPL Finals (Chicago, 2× Colorado)

* Over 20 tournament championships

Equally impressive is her commitment to developing the next generation of stars, having sent over 20 athletes to play at the NCAA Division I & II levels. Gillette also led Lemoore College to its first postseason appearance in over a decade and served as an assistant with Fresno Pacific University and the Fresno Freeze, adding collegiate and semi-professional experience to her resume.

“We’re building something special with Fuego”, said Coach Gillette. “This team will be a reflection of the talent that runs deep through the Central Valley. I’m honored to help lead the development of the team.”

“Jasara is a proven winner and a culture-setter,” said Brian Easler, President of Fuego FC. “Her track record speaks for itself, but even more impressive is the impact she’s had on her players’ lives. She’s the perfect person to lead Fuego Femenil into this exciting new phase.”

Fuego Femenil is more than just a new team, it’s a platform for female athletes to rise, compete, and be projected to the highest level, right here in the heart of California.

The inaugural season for Fuego Femenil kicks off this summer. Stay tuned for tryout announcements, player signings, and schedule updates.