FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fuego FC Announces Launch of Inaugural Women’s Program, Marking a New Era for Soccer in the Central Valley.

Club establishes a dedicated platform for the advancement of women athletes, coaches, and leaders throughout the region.

FRESNO, CA – April 1, 2025 — Fuego FC is proud to announce the official launch of its first-ever women’s program, a transformative step that reflects the club’s long-standing commitment to equity, excellence, and the continued growth of soccer in the Central Valley. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the club’s evolution and establishes a much-needed platform for women athletes, coaches, and staff to thrive at the highest level of the game.

Rooted in one of California’s most passionate and talent-rich regions, the Fuego FC women’s program seeks to elevate the sport by offering clear, local pathways for elite development and meaningful competition. With four collegiate women’s soccer programs based in Fresno and numerous high-performing youth and high school teams across the surrounding communities, the Central Valley is uniquely positioned to become a national leader in the women’s game.

“For years, the Central Valley has cultivated an extraordinary pool of women’s soccer talent,” said Brian Easler, President of Fuego FC. “The launch of our women’s program is not only a celebration of that legacy — it’s a statement of intent. We are building a structure that will empower athletes, engage our community, and strengthen the foundation of the sport for generations to come.”

The women’s program will focus on comprehensive player development, professional mentorship, and competitive play — with an emphasis on long-term impact both on and off the field. This initiative also aligns with the club’s broader mission to foster inclusive growth, promote opportunity, and champion the values of community-driven sport.

The team — Fuego Femenil — will begin play at the club’s training facility, which currently hosts the Fuego U23 men’s team. This will serve as a temporary home for both programs until the completion of Fuego FC’s new stadium. Further details on the stadium project, including fan amenities and opening timelines, will be shared in the coming months. The venue is expected to open in 2026.

Individuals interested in becoming part of this groundbreaking effort — whether as athletes, coaches, or operational staff — are encouraged to submit an interest form using the link provided below.