Fuego U23 Announces Open Tryouts

FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 is giving aspiring soccer players a golden opportunity to showcase their skills and take their game to the next level. The club has officially announced open tryouts for its U23 squad, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 23.

Fuego FC has been a cornerstone of soccer development in California's Central Valley since 2002, providing local talent with a pathway in the sport. The U23 team serves as an essential stepping stone for players looking to advance their careers, offering a competitive environment and exposure to higher-level opportunities.

Tryout Details * Date: Sunday, February 23 * Session 1: 9 AM - 11 AM * Session 2: 2 PM - 4 PM * Location: To Be Announced

Players interested in participating should prepare for an intense and competitive trial session, where coaching staff and scouts will assess technical ability, tactical awareness, and overall fitness. The tryouts will feature match-style play, individual drills, and team exercises designed to evaluate each player's potential to contribute to the Fuego U23 squad.

Players interested in attending the tryouts should visit fuegofc.com/tryouts . Slots are expected to fill up quickly. Participants shall be required to bring their own gear, including cleats, shin guards, and water for hydration.

Central Valley Fuego FC is more than just a team—it’s a movement that embodies passion, dedication, and community spirit. The open tryouts provide a platform for local talent to shine and represent the Central Valley on a competitive stage. For more updates, follow Fuego FC on social media and stay tuned for additional details. Don’t miss your chance to be part of something special—this is your opportunity to ignite your soccer journey!