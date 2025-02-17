Fuego U23 Announces Director of Fútbol Operations

FRESNO, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Mario Vargas as Director of Fútbol Operations

Mario Vargas, known as “Rio” among colleagues and friends, serves as the Director of Fútbol Operations for Central Valley Fuego FC. Originally from Valparaíso, Chile, Mario was born on October 11, 1981, and has dedicated his life to the beautiful game of fútbol.

From an early age, Mario aspired to become a professional footballer, a passion that shaped his career in the sport. His love for football led him to a dynamic career in operations and team management, where he thrives in the fast-paced, high-stakes environment of professional soccer. His career journey has been defined by intensity, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Prior to joining Fuego FC, Mario held various roles within football operations, including with the Fresno State Women's Soccer team amongst other local products, accumulating years of experience in team administration and logistics. His ability to seamlessly manage the demands of a professional club when Fuego participated in USL-1 has made him a key figure in Fuego FC’s continued growth and success.

As Director of Fútbol Operations, Mario oversees key aspects of the team’s development, including player logistics, match-day coordination, and management of Fuego's soccer facilities. His goal is to elevate Fuego FC to new heights, ensuring the club becomes a dominant force in the region.

Mario’s love for the game extends beyond the field. A devoted Manchester United fan, he understands the impact that a strong club identity and culture can have on a team’s success. His dedication to Fuego FC stems from a deep-rooted connection to the club, and he is passionate about contributing to its journey and future achievements.

Off the pitch, Mario enjoys carpentry—though he admits he doesn’t practice it often—and is skilled in the art of coffee roasting. As a father he takes pride in raising his 14-year-old son, Maximus.

With a leadership philosophy centered on reliability, patience, and a deep understanding of the market, Mario Vargas is committed to making Fuego FC a premier club in American soccer. His vision is clear: to help Fuego FC rise to the top and establish itself as a powerhouse in the sport.