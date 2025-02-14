Fuego U23 Announces TLfC 2025 Season Schedule

FRESNO, CA – Central Valley Fuego FC’s U23 squad is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 season, as the club officially unveils its match schedule. With a mix of home and away fixtures, the team is set to showcase its talent in The League for Clubs, furthering Fuego’s commitment to player development and regional soccer dominance.

The release of the schedule comes on the heels of Fuego FC’s broader vision for the future, which includes strengthening its development pipeline and reinforcing its position as a key player in U.S. soccer. With the announcement of the new U23 head coach, Santiago Aguilera, the squad is ready to make a statement in 2025.

“This season is all about laying the foundation for young, ambitious players to grow within our system,” said Aguilera. “We have a fantastic group of athletes who are eager to compete and represent the Central Valley with pride.”

The season kicks off on March 22 with a highly anticipated away match against San Ramon FC. The team will then face Albion SC, Iron Rose, and San Rafael in the opening stretch, testing their resilience early on. Home matches will be played in front of the passionate Fuego fanbase at the Fuego Training Facility, offering a chance to witness the next generation of talent in action.

The regular season concludes on June 14, with a home battle against Oakland Soccer Club.

This season marks an important step in Fuego FC’s long-term mission. As outlined in the club’s strategic plan, the U23 squad is expected to play a critical role in the pathway to professional soccer and beyond.

Fans are encouraged to support the squad throughout the season, whether at home matches or by following updates from the club. Tickets and season passes will be available soon, ensuring that the Central Valley’s soccer community can be part of the action.

Full 2025 Fuego U23 Schedule:

- March 22 (Away): San Ramon FC – 6:00 PM

- March 30 (Home): Albion SC – 4:00 PM

- April 6 (Home): Iron Rose – 4:00 PM

- April 13 (Home): San Rafael – 4:00 PM

- April 20 (Home): Afghan Premier FC – 4:00 PM

- April 26 (Away): FC Davis – 7:00 PM

- May 4 (Home): Bay Valley Bunch – 4:00 PM

- May 10 (Away): Napa Valley 1839 – 7:00 PM

- May 17 (Away): North Coast SOL – 7:00 PM

- May 31 (Away): Yuba FC – 7:00 PM

- June 8 (Home): Silicon Valley Rush – 4:00 PM

- June 14 (Away): Oakland SC – 7:00 PM

Fuego U23 is ready to light up the field and push for a successful campaign. With a clear vision, strong leadership, and a dedicated squad, the club is set to make 2025 a defining year. Stay tuned for more updates, and let’s get ready to fuel the fire together!