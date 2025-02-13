Fresno, CA – Fuego U23 Announces Head Coach.

Santiago Aguilera is a highly accomplished soccer coach and former professional player, celebrated for his dedication to player development and tactical excellence. With experience spanning youth, collegiate, and professional levels, he has forged a reputation for effectively cultivating talent, fostering a winning mentality, and deploying advanced strategies on and off the field.

In his current role as Head Coach of the Fuego Academy & Fuego U23 program, Aguilera oversees the comprehensive growth of young athletes, ensuring they realize their full potential both technically and tactically. Before joining Fuego FC, he honed his coaching expertise at California Odyssey SC, and as an assistant coach at Fresno City College. His proven ability to mentor players and assemble competitive teams has earned him wide respect within the soccer community.

Aguilera’s distinguished playing background further enhances his credibility. A 1997 College All-American, he also represented the United States in Mexico, garnering accolades for his outstanding performances and receiving an award from the Vice President of Mexico in 1998. Professionally, he competed in the A-League with the California Jaguars (2000–2004) and the USL PDL (now known as USL-2) with Fresno Fuego (2007 & 2010). These experiences eminate complete confidence in his ability to connect with and guide athletes effectively.

Alongside his on-field accomplishments, Aguilera holds the prestigious ATFA A Pro License—issued by the Argentinian Federation and recognized by FIFA—as well as additional coaching certifications. This commitment to ongoing professional development underscores his dedication to excellence in the sport. Backed by an in-depth understanding of the game, exceptional leadership skills, and a forward-thinking approach to player success, Aguilera continues to make a meaningful impact on the soccer landscape.

As he takes the helm at Fuego Academy & U23 program, Aguilera remains steadfast in cultivating a culture of discipline, growth, and success, thereby shaping the next generation of premier soccer talent in the Central Valley.