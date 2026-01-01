Brian Easler
President

Brian Easler

A seasoned sports executive with deep expertise in soccer operations, brand development, and revenue growth. Brian brings over a decade of experience building programs, securing partnerships, and elevating club visibility across multiple organizations in the U.S. and South America.

10+
Years Experience
3M+
Social Views
5
Programs Built

Experience

President

Central Valley Fuego FC

Feb 2025 - Present
11 mos
Fresno, California
  • Built and now oversee U23, U19, Women's, Beach Soccer, and Basketball programs, expanding the club's reach and player development structure
  • Created new sales and revenue opportunities through membership drives, ticketing initiatives, and corporate hospitality
  • Developed and closed local and national sponsorship deals, strengthening the club's commercial network
  • Implemented digital and social media strategies that generated 3M+ views in the first 90 days
  • Attracted celebrity visibility and media attention to elevate the club's brand profile
  • Collaborated with key city leaders and organizations to enhance Fresno's sports landscape

Program Director - USA

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas

Contract
Jan 2024 - Present
2 yrs
Los Angeles Metropolitan Area· Hybrid
  • Led global partnership and development initiatives for one of South America's most historic football clubs
  • Executed long-term strategic initiatives centered on player development and brand partnerships
  • Fostered strong relationships with key corporate partners, ensuring smooth activation of marketing assets
  • Applied data-driven recruitment and market analysis to improve player acquisition success rates
  • Enhanced overall brand visibility through integrated, multi-channel marketing strategies
  • Secured new sponsorship revenue streams to expand and support the club's women's football programs

CEO/Founder

BeachSoccerLA

Self-employed
Jun 2017 - Present
8 yrs 7 mos
Long Beach, California
  • Founded and built BeachSoccerLA into a leading beach soccer organization
  • Director of Partnerships & Marketing
  • Women's Head Coach