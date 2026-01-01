President
Brian Easler
A seasoned sports executive with deep expertise in soccer operations, brand development, and revenue growth. Brian brings over a decade of experience building programs, securing partnerships, and elevating club visibility across multiple organizations in the U.S. and South America.
10+
Years Experience
3M+
Social Views
5
Programs Built
Experience
President
Central Valley Fuego FC
Feb 2025 - Present11 mos
Fresno, California
- •Built and now oversee U23, U19, Women's, Beach Soccer, and Basketball programs, expanding the club's reach and player development structure
- •Created new sales and revenue opportunities through membership drives, ticketing initiatives, and corporate hospitality
- •Developed and closed local and national sponsorship deals, strengthening the club's commercial network
- •Implemented digital and social media strategies that generated 3M+ views in the first 90 days
- •Attracted celebrity visibility and media attention to elevate the club's brand profile
- •Collaborated with key city leaders and organizations to enhance Fresno's sports landscape
Program Director - USA
Botafogo de Futebol e RegatasContract
Jan 2024 - Present2 yrs
Los Angeles Metropolitan Area· Hybrid
- •Led global partnership and development initiatives for one of South America's most historic football clubs
- •Executed long-term strategic initiatives centered on player development and brand partnerships
- •Fostered strong relationships with key corporate partners, ensuring smooth activation of marketing assets
- •Applied data-driven recruitment and market analysis to improve player acquisition success rates
- •Enhanced overall brand visibility through integrated, multi-channel marketing strategies
- •Secured new sponsorship revenue streams to expand and support the club's women's football programs
CEO/Founder
BeachSoccerLASelf-employed
Jun 2017 - Present8 yrs 7 mos
Long Beach, California
- •Founded and built BeachSoccerLA into a leading beach soccer organization
- •Director of Partnerships & Marketing
- •Women's Head Coach