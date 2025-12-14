Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Winter Combine for Men and Women

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA — Central Valley Fuego FC has officially announced its Winter Combine, a one-day talent identification event designed to evaluate and identify top local and regional players for the club’s Men’s U23 and U19 teams, as well as Fuego Femenil and Femenil U19 programs.

The Winter Combine will take place on Sunday, December 28, and will serve as a critical evaluation opportunity for players aspiring to compete within the Fuego FC pathway. The event reinforces the club’s ongoing commitment to developing high-level talent and providing clear opportunities for advancement at both the men’s and women’s levels.

The Women’s Combine will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Men’s Combine at 1:30 p.m. Both sessions will be staffed by Fuego FC technical leadership, coaching staff, and evaluators responsible for roster construction across Senior, U23, and U19 levels.

Players will be assessed on technical ability, tactical awareness, physical readiness, and overall game understanding within a competitive environment. Outstanding performers may be invited into Fuego FC training environments, extended evaluations, or future roster consideration for the upcoming competitive cycle.

“This combine is about identifying players who fit the Fuego standard,” said a Brian Easler. “We are focused on building strong U23 and U19 teams for both our men’s and women’s programs, and this is a key step in that process.”

The Winter Combine is open to eligible players seeking placement within a structured, competitive pathway that prioritizes development, exposure, and progression within the Fuego FC system.

Additional details regarding registration, location, and eligibility will be released directly by the club to those players who sign up at the link below.

For updates and official announcements, follow Central Valley Fuego FC on social media or visit fuegofc.com.