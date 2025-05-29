Fuego Announces Men's Open Tryouts

FRESNO, CA – The Central Valley’s Team, Fuego FC, is officially opening its doors to the next wave of talent. On Friday, June 6th, players from across the region will have the chance to earn their place on the pitch as part of the Fall 2025 campaign in both The Lightning League and the new League for Clubs fall cup competition. This tryout marks a critical moment in Fuego FC’s mission to elevate the standard of soccer in the Central Valley. More than just a team, Fuego represents a full-year commitment to player development, high-level competition, and professional-level preparation, both mentally and physically. If you're looking to take your game to the next level, this is your call. Who We're Looking For:

We’re seeking ambitious, technically gifted, and hard-working players aged 15 and up who are ready to train and compete in a system built for real progress. Whether you’ve played at a high level or are still looking for your shot, our coaching staff is here to evaluate your potential, not just your past. Tryout Schedule:

📅 Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

📍 Location: Fuego Training Facility (details upon registration)

🕘 Session 1: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

🕐 Session 2: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Participants are encouraged to attend both sessions for a complete evaluation.

Why Fuego?

Fuego FC isn’t just about the badge, it’s about building a culture of excellence, discipline, and ambition. With the Lightning League gaining national recognition and the League for Clubs offering deeper competition throughout California, the time to get involved is now.

Come prepared. Come hungry. Come ready to represent the Valley.

Spots are limited. Registration is open. Hit the button below to claim your chance to be seen. This is more than a tryout.

This is your shot at Fuego.