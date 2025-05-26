Fuego Femenil Announces Open Tryouts

Fuego Femenil, led by Head Coach Jasara Gillette, is proud to announce its first official open tryouts on Sunday, June 1st, hosted at the Fuego Training Facility.

This is more than just a tryout, it’s a movement to change the landscape of women’s soccer in the Central Valley.

Fuego Femenil was created with a clear mission: to empower local athletes, provide year-round competitive opportunities, and build a platform where talent, passion, and community pride come together. We believe the Central Valley has world-class players, what’s been missing is the investment, structure, and vision to match. Fuego Femenil is here to change that.

Whether you’re a current collegiate athlete, a recent graduate, or a standout high school player ready to take the next step, this is your opportunity to join a program that’s building for the long term. With a focus on elite training, player development, and regional impact, Fuego Femenil aims to become the premier destination for women’s soccer talent across California’s heartland.

🔹 Date: Sunday, June 1st

🔹 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

🔹 Location: Fuego Training Facility

🔹 Who Should Attend: Ambitious female players ages 16+ with a strong technical foundation, competitive experience, and a drive to compete at the next level.

🔹 What to Bring: Black shirt, black shorts. cleats, shin guards, water, and your best self.

Coach Jasara and the Fuego technical staff are building a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and opportunity, and we’re looking for players who want to be a part of something authentic, competitive, and community-driven.

Step onto the field. Show us your fire. Help us redefine what’s possible for women’s soccer in the Valley.