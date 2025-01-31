Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Future Plans

FRESNO, CA – After careful consideration and with a renewed focus on our long-term vision, Central Valley Fuego FC is excited to announce that we are exploring new opportunities with The League For Clubs (The League FC) for the 2025 season. At this time we will be fielding Fuego U23, ensuring the continuity of our Club’s presence and commitment to player development. As part of our broader plan, we also anticipate affiliating with a new professional team based in the Central Valley. This step allows us the flexibility to focus on strengthening our infrastructure and enhancing the overall experience for our players, fans, and community. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to sharing further details. This decision reflects our commitment to delivering an enhanced, world-class soccer experience to our fans and the greater Central Valley community. In conjunction with these changes, we are working diligently on our stadium development—a project that will be integral to our ambition of creating an environment befitting the passion and loyalty of our supporters and the broader soccer community in our region. During this transition, we remain deeply dedicated to fostering talent at the grassroots and youth levels, ensuring our Club’s values and spirit continue to thrive. We appreciate the unwavering support of our fans, partners, and community, and we look forward to sharing more details soon. Thank you for standing by Central Valley Fuego FC through this exciting next chapter of our journey. — Central Valley Fuego FC