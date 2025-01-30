Thank You, Jermaine Jones

Central Valley Fuego FC would like to extend our most heartfelt appreciation to Jermaine Jones for the unparalleled dedication, passion, and integrity he brought to our organization. From the very beginning, Jermaine committed his entire being to elevating our club—on and off the field. During his tenure, Jermaine: Fostered a culture of family and unity, emphasizing not just winning but personal accountability, respect, and support for teammates. He pushed everyone and set expectations to the highest level. Nurtured our young prospects. By laying out a top-down developmental structure with our academy, he helped them hone both technical skills and a professional mindset—several of whom have gone on to secure notable opportunities at higher levels. Protected the Club and always put the organization first, showing unwavering loyalty in guiding every decision and action for the collective good of our community rather than for personal gain. Over the course of his service here, Jermaine carried himself with class, worked tirelessly to uplift the Central Valley community, and went above and beyond in building meaningful connections. The bond he forged with our rising star players was far more than that of a coach; he was a mentor, a motivator, and a pillar of support during challenging times. His impact on our Club’s culture will resonate long after his departure. As Jermaine embarks on a new chapter in Germany, we stand by him, grateful for his leadership and unwavering belief in our shared vision. We wish Jermaine and his family all the best. We look forward to a future when our paths will cross again, knowing that his profound contributions to Central Valley Fuego FC will never be forgotten. — Central Valley Fuego FC