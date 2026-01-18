Unete a la Lista de Espera

Last Name

Liability Waiver

FUEGO FC U23 TRYOUTS – LIABILITY WAIVER, RELEASE, AND INDEMNIFICATION AGREEMENT PLEASE READ THIS DOCUMENT CAREFULLY. BY SIGNING OR CHECKING THE AGREEMENT BOX, YOU WAIVE CERTAIN LEGAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO SUE. 1. Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risk I, the undersigned participant (or parent/legal guardian of the minor participant), acknowledge and understand that participation in the Fuego FC U23 Soccer Tryouts ("Activities") involves inherent risks, including but not limited to serious injury, disability, paralysis, or death. I further acknowledge that participation may result in damages or losses arising from: - My own actions, inactions, or negligence. - The actions, inactions, or negligence of other participants, coaches, referees, event organizers, or spectators. - The condition of the playing field, facilities, equipment, or weather conditions. - The rules of play and physical demands of soccer as a contact sport. I voluntarily assume all risks, whether known or unknown, related to participation in these Activities and certify that I/my minor am/is physically fit and medically cleared to engage in sports activities. 2. Release of Liability and Waiver of Claims To the fullest extent permitted by law, I hereby release, waive, and forever discharge Fuego FC, its officers, directors, employees, coaches, volunteers, sponsors, affiliates, agents, representatives, and all associated entities (the "Released Parties") from any and all claims, liabilities, demands, damages, costs, or expenses of any kind arising from or related to participation in the Activities. This includes, but is not limited to: - Personal injury, illness, or death. - Property damage or economic loss. - Emotional distress or mental suffering. This waiver extends to claims arising from the negligence of the Released Parties, to the maximum extent allowed by law. 3. Medical Treatment and Insurance I understand and acknowledge that Fuego FC does not provide medical insurance for participants. In the event of an injury or medical emergency, I consent to emergency medical treatment as deemed necessary by event staff or emergency personnel. I agree that any medical costs incurred will be my sole responsibility and that I will rely on my personal medical insurance for coverage. 4. Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement I agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands, damages, legal fees, or expenses arising from my (or my minor's) participation in the Activities, including but not limited to: - Third-party claims related to my/my minor's actions or conduct. - Any injury or damage I/my minor may cause to others. 5. Parental/Guardian Consent (If Applicable) As the parent or legal guardian of the minor participant, I: - Acknowledge and assume all risks on behalf of the minor. - Agree to all terms and conditions of this waiver. - Consent to the minor's participation in the Activities. - Understand that this waiver is **binding on myself, the minor participant, and our heirs, assigns, and legal representatives. 6. Severability and Governing Law If any provision of this agreement is found to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect. This agreement shall be governed by the laws of California, and any disputes shall be resolved exclusively in the courts of Fresno, California. 7. Acknowledgment of Understanding I have read this Liability Waiver, Release, and Indemnification Agreement in its entirety. I understand its terms and acknowledge that by signing or checking the agreement box, I am giving up substantial legal rights. I sign this agreement freely and voluntarily. By checking the box on the registration form, I acknowledge and agree to all terms stated above.