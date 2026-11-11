Central Valley Fuego FC has officially begun its search for a new Head Coach as the club prepares for its inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) in 2027.

With its sights set on competing at the national level, Fuego FC is looking to bring together some of the best players in the Central Valley under a coaching staff capable of building a competitive team and making a serious run at the NPSL National Championship.

The NPSL team will serve as the club's highest level of men's competition, playing an important role in the continued growth of Fuego FC and the development of players throughout the region.

The club is seeking a Head Coach who brings strong leadership, a clear vision for the game, and the ability to build a team capable of competing against some of the top clubs in the country. Fuego FC welcomes interest from qualified coaches both within and outside the Central Valley.

Beyond the competition itself, the club wants to establish an environment that challenges players, raises expectations, and gives local talent an opportunity to compete at a higher level.

With preseason expected to begin in February, Fuego FC is looking to appoint its next Head Coach ahead of preparations for the 2027 season.

For those ready to take on the challenge, this is an opportunity to lead a club with an established history, represent the Central Valley, and help shape the future of Fuego FC.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Central Valley Fuego FC for more information about the position and application process.