Est. 2002
Over Two Decades of Excellence
Fresno Fuego and Central Valley Fuego FC. Two names, one club.
Our Story
Founded in 2002 as Fresno Fuego, what we know today as Central Valley Fuego FC has always been the same club: a Premier Development League (PDL) side spun off from the San Luis Obispo Roadrunners. The heart and backbone of that founding were Jaime Marquez Sr. and Jaime Ariel Marquez Jr. of Marquez Brothers International, the family behind the beloved El Mexicano brand. Their generosity, vision, and love for the Central Valley made Fuego possible. They funded the club to honor Ana Delia Marquez (maiden name Casas), Jaime's wife and Jaime Jr.'s mother, who passed away on December 12, 2002 at age 42. Ana and Jaime had moved to Fresno in 1985 and built Marquez Brothers International together. That is why the original crest carries the initials A.M. The Alvarez brothers, Tony and Francisco (Cisco), helped introduce the opportunity and secure that investment.
While the Marquez Family provided the capital and moral purpose that gave Fuego life, Tony and Cisco Alvarez handled day-to-day operations in the club's early years. After beginning at Fresno Pacific University, that period included a coaching change with head coach Jaime Ramirez, the loss of access to Fresno Pacific's field, and a move to temporary venues such as Pillabos Park and area high-school fields. By 2006 the club was without a permanent home. That November, majority control was sold to Chris Cummings and the Fresno Baseball Club, owners of the Fresno Grizzlies, who brought additional resources and organizational support to day-to-day operations. The Marquez Family stayed true to Fuego, continuing substantial support through El Mexicano. Jaime Marquez Jr. later said the family sold majority shares because the Grizzlies ownership could better handle day-to-day operations and take the organization to a higher level.
Under Cummings Family stewardship from 2007 onward, with the Marquez Family remaining as valued partners and continuing champions of the club through El Mexicano, Fuego partnered with the Grizzlies, moved into downtown Chukchansi Park, and became a fixture of summer soccer in the PDL: developing players, building rivalries, and drawing crowds that helped establish Fresno as one of the most passionate lower-division soccer markets in the country through 2017. Chris Cummings later recalled that his ownership group took over the Fuego in 2006 and relocated the brand downtown to Grizzlies Stadium.
In 2017 Fresno Fuego was sold to Fresno FC, owned by Ray Beshoff, a successful British car salesman who owned the local Mercedes-Benz dealership. Fresno FC used the Fuego brand as its development team for the USSF Division II club from 2017 through 2019, and Beshoff also held the Fuego name rights. During that era the Ruelas Family, prominent real estate developers with deep roots in the Central Valley, crossed paths with Beshoff while looking at land. For a brief moment the two sides explored working together to bring a professional soccer stadium to Fresno, including conversations around sites such as Selland Arena and other Valley parcels. When Fresno FC folded and moved its territory rights to Monterey Bay to become Monterey Bay FC, Fresno was left without a high-level team. The Ruelas Family was then offered the opportunity to purchase the Fuego intellectual property, which it did after a lengthy negotiation, and set out to restore the club for the community.
The Ruelas Family now continue the Fuego legacy by paying it forward, building real pathways so that those with dreams have the chance to achieve them through youth soccer, women's programs, beach soccer, professional opportunity, and community initiatives. In December 2020 the club was announced as a pro soccer expansion side, returned to USSF Division III professional soccer, and after three professional seasons entered a new chapter in 2024 focused on those pathways across the Valley. Fresno Fuego and Central Valley Fuego FC remain interchangeable names for the same organization. The flame lit in 2002 burns brighter than ever, carried forward in honor of the lasting legacy of the Marquez and Cummings Families, who remain valued members of our community.
Two Names, One Club
Fresno Fuego and Central Valley Fuego FC are not separate clubs or a rebrand. They are the same organization, and both names are used interchangeably.
Fresno Fuego
The founding name from 2002. Still worn with pride and used alongside Central Valley Fuego FC.
Central Valley Fuego FC
The regional name that speaks to our reach across the entire Valley. Used interchangeably with Fresno Fuego.
Timeline
2002
Fuego Founded
Fresno Fuego established with the Marquez Family of Marquez Brothers International (El Mexicano) as the club's financiers and patrons, honoring Ana Delia Marquez with the A.M. initials on the original crest. Tony and Francisco Alvarez helped arrange the opportunity; day-to-day operations later fell to them separately from the Marquez Family's founding gift.
2002 to 2006
Alvarez Day-to-Day
Separate from the Marquez Family's funding and vision, Tony and Cisco Alvarez handled early day-to-day operations. The club played at Fresno Pacific University, later used temporary venues including Pillabos Park and area high schools, and by 2006 was without a permanent home before a majority sale.
2006 to 2007
Cummings Family Ownership
Majority stake sold in November 2006 to Chris Cummings and the Fresno Baseball Club (Fresno Grizzlies). The Marquez Family remained steadfast partners through El Mexicano, supporting a stable new era as Fuego partnered with the Grizzlies and moved into downtown Chukchansi Park for 2007.
2007 to 2017
PDL Era
A decade of PDL soccer under Cummings Family stewardship at Chukchansi Park, backed by the continued generosity of the Marquez Family and El Mexicano, developing local talent, building a loyal fanbase, and representing the Central Valley under the Fresno Fuego name.
2017 to 2019
Fresno FC Development Team
Sold to Fresno FC under owner Ray Beshoff and used as the development team for the USSF Division II club, with Beshoff also holding the Fuego name rights.
2019
Rights Move & Revival
Fresno FC folded and moved its territory rights to Monterey Bay to form Monterey Bay FC. After stadium-site talks with Beshoff, the Ruelas Family purchased the Fuego intellectual property following a lengthy negotiation and set out to bring the club back.
2020
USSF Division III
Under Ruelas Family stewardship, announced in December 2020 as a pro soccer expansion team, restoring professional soccer and the Fuego brand to the Valley.
2022
Inaugural Pro Season
First competitive season in USSF Division III professional soccer as a professional club.
2024
A New Chapter
Departure from USSF Division III professional soccer; renewed focus on community, youth pathways, and multi-platform soccer in the Valley under Ruelas Family stewardship.
2025 to Today
Fuego FC Today
The Ruelas Family continues paying the Fuego legacy forward: Femenil WPSL, Lightning League U19, beach soccer, youth teams, and real pathways for dreamers across the Valley. Fresno Fuego and Central Valley Fuego FC remain interchangeable names for the same club.
The Crest
Identity, heritage, and the flame that never went out.
Crest Explainer
Watch how each element of the Fuego FC crest connects to our history and the Central Valley.Watch on YouTube
Three Eras, Three Crests
Current Crest
Today's mark, built for the club's next chapter.
Classic Crest
Honoring our PDL roots while the club grew across the Valley.
Original Crest (Est. 2002)
Where it all began in 2002. The A.M. initials honor Ana Delia Marquez, in whose memory Jaime Marquez and Jaime Ariel Marquez Jr. funded the club's founding.
Be Part of the Next Chapter
Memberships, tryouts, and community programs keep the flame alive.