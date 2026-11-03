Big Smiles, Little Kicks! Fuego FC Introduces Little Kicks & Me

A new soccer experience brings children ages 2–4 and their families together on the field this December.

Some of the best memories in soccer start long before the first competitive match. They begin with a ball, a little encouragement, and a parent cheering right beside their child.

On December 6, 2026, Central Valley Fuego FC is bringing families onto the field with Little Kicks & Me, a fun, interactive soccer experience designed for children ages 2–4 and their parents.

What makes Little Kicks & Me different? Parents get to join in on the fun!

Led by a Fuego FC coach, children and their parents will participate in age-appropriate games and activities that introduce the basics of soccer, including dribbling, kicking, ball control, and coordination.

There's no competition, no pressure, and no experience needed. Just an opportunity for little ones to explore the game, build confidence, make new friends, and enjoy time with their families.

A New Opportunity for Central Valley Families

Little Kicks & Me is part of Fuego FC's continued effort to introduce soccer to more families throughout the Central Valley.

This December session will also help lay the foundation for a more structured Little Kicks & Me program planned for 2027, creating opportunities for families to stay involved as their children grow.

Whether your little one is already chasing a soccer ball around the house or has never kicked one before, Little Kicks & Me is a chance to experience the game together.

December 6, 2026 | Ages 2–4 | Parent Participation Required

We can't wait to welcome our youngest players and their families to the field!