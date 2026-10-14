Fuego FC Closes Out the Year with Halloween Matchday!

Fuego FC is closing out the year with a bang! Join us this Saturday at 7:00 PM as we take on San Ramon in our final U23 men’s home game of the year.

If you’ve watched us face San Ramon before, you know these matchups bring plenty of intensity and excitement. But this Saturday is about more than soccer!

We’re bringing the community together for a Trunk or Treat extravaganza, featuring local businesses handing out free candy, a kids’ costume contest with a prize for the winner, and more Halloween fun for the whole family.

Kids under 12 get in free, and adult admission is just $7.50!

Bring the family, invite your friends, wear your best Halloween costume, and help us close out the year with an unforgettable night at Fuego FC.