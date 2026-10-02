Fuego U23 Set for Important Home Match Against Sonoma County Sol

Fuego FC U23 returns to Blackbeard’s this Sunday for an important matchup against the Sonoma County Sol as the club continues its push toward the playoffs.

The match is a rescheduled fixture, making the three points especially important for Fuego as the team looks to strengthen its position in the playoff race. With the Fall season moving forward, every point becomes increasingly valuable, and Fuego will be looking to take advantage of playing at home.

Fuego Looking to Continue Success Against Sonoma County

Fuego currently holds a 2–1–0 record against Sonoma County Sol and will look to continue that success on Sunday.

The team will also be looking to remain undefeated against Sonoma County at home, adding another layer of importance to the matchup.

Playing at Blackbeard’s has provided Fuego with an opportunity to build momentum throughout the season, and the club will look to use the home environment to help secure another three points.

Three Points in the Playoff Push

With the playoffs becoming a major focus, Fuego understands the importance of taking care of business in matches like this.

The U23 program continues to provide a competitive environment for players developing within the Fuego system, and matches against teams like Sonoma County give the players an opportunity to compete in meaningful games while continuing their progression.

Sunday’s match will be another opportunity for Fuego to earn three points, protect its home record against Sonoma County, and continue building toward the postseason.

MATCH INFORMATION

Fuego FC U23 vs. Sonoma County Sol

Sunday

1:30 PM

Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center

Fuego fans are encouraged to come out and support the U23 team as the club continues its push toward the playoffs.