Fuego FC Opens Registration for Fall Goalkeeper Camp

Fuego FC is opening registration for its upcoming Fall Goalkeeper Camp, giving young goalkeepers an opportunity to receive specialized training focused specifically on the position.
The camp will feature four goalkeeper-focused sessions at the Fuego Training Grounds in Fresno. Training will be organized by age group to ensure players receive instruction appropriate for their level and development.
The camp is open to players ages 8–18, with the following age groups:
U8–U10
U12–U14
U16–U18
Camp Dates:
September 27
October 4
October 11
October 18
Cost: $100 per player
Location: Fuego Training Grounds
Address: 5397 E. Olive Ave, Fresno, CA
Spots are limited, and registration is now open.
Players interested in developing their skills and gaining additional goalkeeper-specific training can register through Fuego FC.