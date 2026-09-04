Fuego FC Opens Registration for Fall Goalkeeper Camp

Fuego FC is opening registration for its upcoming Fall Goalkeeper Camp, giving young goalkeepers an opportunity to receive specialized training focused specifically on the position.

The camp will feature four goalkeeper-focused sessions at the Fuego Training Grounds in Fresno. Training will be organized by age group to ensure players receive instruction appropriate for their level and development.

The camp is open to players ages 8–18, with the following age groups:

U8–U10

U12–U14

U16–U18

Camp Dates:

September 27

October 4

October 11

October 18

Cost: $100 per player

Location: Fuego Training Grounds

Address: 5397 E. Olive Ave, Fresno, CA

Spots are limited, and registration is now open.

Players interested in developing their skills and gaining additional goalkeeper-specific training can register through Fuego FC.