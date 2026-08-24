Fuego U23 Opens Fall Campaign With 2–1 Home Victory Over Academica

FRESNO, CA — Fuego U23 opened its Fall campaign with a 2–1 victory over Academica on Sunday night at Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center.

The match served as Fuego’s Back to School Night, bringing families and young players to Blackbeard’s while giving the club an opportunity to showcase its U23 program. Fuego partner Mazda was also in attendance to support the team.

The season opener also highlighted Fuego’s player development pathway. Four players recently moved up from the U19 roster to the U23 team, with Christian Sanchez earning a starting position and making an immediate impact in his first appearance at the U23 level.

First Half

Fuego took the lead in the ninth minute after Academica made a defensive mistake. A header played back toward the goalkeeper created an opportunity for Andres Garcia-Diaz, who reacted quickly to win the loose ball and finish to give Fuego a 1–0 advantage.

In the 19th minute, Garcia-Diaz was involved again and carried the ball forward and created a 1v1 opportunity for David Valencia down the right side. Valencia used his technical ability to beat the defender before finishing at the near post to double Fuego’s lead.

Fuego entered halftime with a 2–0 advantage.

2nd Half

Academica changed its approach coming out of halftime, playing with a much higher defensive line and pushing its goalkeeper farther up the field. The adjustment created space for Fuego to attack behind the defense, and Fuego had several opportunities to extend its lead. The team continued to move forward and create chances but was unable to find a third goal.

As the match progressed, Academica remained within striking distance. Fuego also began to make a few defensive mistakes, eventually allowing Academica to cut the deficit to 2–1.

The final stages became a test of Fuego’s ability to manage the game and protect its lead.

With the experience of center back Steven Randall helping organize the defense, Fuego managed to hold off Academica and secure the 2–1 victory to receive the full three points.

We also wanted to give an honorable mention to the promotion of four U19 players moving into the U23 roster provides which gave those players an opportunity to continue developing while competing at a higher level.

Fuego will now look to build on its opening-night victory when it returns to Blackbeard’s this weekend.

NEXT MATCH

Fuego U23 vs. Sonoma County Sol

Saturday, August 29

7:00 PM

Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center